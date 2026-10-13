Kalpataru Projects shares rise 2% on Rs 2,225 crore order win; key details

Kalpataru Projects shares opened at Rs 1,442.95 and touched a high of Rs 1,442.95, up 1.76% from the previous close of Rs 1,417.95.

Kalpataru Projects: Details of the Rs 2,225 crore orders

The company's latest order wins include approximately Rs 2,031 crore in orders and a letter of comfort for its power transmission and distribution business across domestic and international markets. The additional order worth approximately Rs 194 crore was secured by Linjemontage i Grästorp AB in Sweden.

Commenting on the order wins, Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of Kalpataru Projects, said, "We are pleased to announce new order wins in our T&D (Transmission & Distribution) business, which reflect a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and growing customer confidence."

Advertisement

He added that investments in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion and renewable energy integration across India and global markets were supporting demand.

"Favourable industry tailwinds, paired with our end to end integrated EPC offerings in the T&D business, perfectly position us to sustain this growth going forward," Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects' order inflows in FY27

Mohnot said the company had secured orders valued at approximately Rs 20,000 crore so far in the current financial year, representing growth of more than 30% year-on-year.

The company operates across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports. In FY26, it reported revenue of Rs 27,143 crore and had more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.