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Kalpataru Projects shares rise 2% on Rs 2,225 crore order win; key details

Kalpataru Projects shares rise 2% on Rs 2,225 crore order win; key details

SBIFUNDS518.55(3.71%)

Kalpataru Projects said it secured orders and a letter of comfort worth approximately Rs 2,031 crore in its T&D business, while Linjemontage i Grästorp AB, its Swedish subsidiary, received an order worth around Rs 194 crore.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 9:47 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects shares rise 2% on Rs 2,225 crore order win; key details Kalpataru Projects shares opened at Rs 1,442.95 and touched a high of Rs 1,442.95, up 1.76% from the previous close of Rs 1,417.95.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd shares rose around 2% in Tuesday's trade after the engineering and construction company announced new order wins worth Rs 2,225 crore across its power transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India and international markets, along with an order secured by its Swedish subsidiary.

The company said it secured orders and a letter of comfort worth approximately Rs 2,031 crore in its T&D business, while Linjemontage i Grästorp AB, its Swedish subsidiary, received an order worth around Rs 194 crore. The announcement was made on October 13.

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Kalpataru Projects shares opened at Rs 1,442.95 and touched a high of Rs 1,442.95, up 1.76% from the previous close of Rs 1,417.95.

Kalpataru Projects: Details of the Rs 2,225 crore orders

The company's latest order wins include approximately Rs 2,031 crore in orders and a letter of comfort for its power transmission and distribution business across domestic and international markets. The additional order worth approximately Rs 194 crore was secured by Linjemontage i Grästorp AB in Sweden.

Commenting on the order wins, Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of Kalpataru Projects, said, "We are pleased to announce new order wins in our T&D (Transmission & Distribution) business, which reflect a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and growing customer confidence."

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He added that investments in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion and renewable energy integration across India and global markets were supporting demand.

"Favourable industry tailwinds, paired with our end to end integrated EPC offerings in the T&D business, perfectly position us to sustain this growth going forward," Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects' order inflows in FY27

Mohnot said the company had secured orders valued at approximately Rs 20,000 crore so far in the current financial year, representing growth of more than 30% year-on-year.

The company operates across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports. In FY26, it reported revenue of Rs 27,143 crore and had more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 9:47 AM IST
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