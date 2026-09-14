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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: How much did India’s women earn after winning their 8th title ?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: How much did India’s women earn after winning their 8th title ?

In the final, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to claim their eighth Asia Cup title, ensuring the champion’s share of the prize pool. Sri Lanka, as runners-up, will receive the second-highest payout.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 4:35 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: How much did India’s women earn after winning their 8th title ? India’s women’s cricket team has once again lifted the Asia Cup trophy

India’s women’s cricket team has once again lifted the Asia Cup trophy, and with it comes a substantial cash reward from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). While the ACC has not officially announced a revised prize pool for 2026, the NBT report indicates that the distribution will follow the structure of previous editions.

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In the final, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to claim their eighth Asia Cup title, ensuring the champion’s share of the prize pool. Sri Lanka, as runners-up, will receive the second-highest payout.

𝗖. 𝗛. 𝗔. 𝗠. 𝗣. 𝗜. 𝗢. 𝗡. 𝗦 🏆

A flawless campaign capped by sheer brilliance 🇮🇳🥳

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the #WomensAsiaCup 👏👏

Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/knKLXGSfOd #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/O3KaZ0oA3p

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 13, 2026

Prize Money for Champion and Runner-Up

According to a NBT report, the winning side in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup is set to receive approximately $25,000 (around ₹21 lakh), while the runners-up will get about $15,000 (around ₹12.5 lakh). These figures are consistent with the prize money awarded in earlier editions of the tournament.

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The 2026 edition’s reported $25,000 winner’s prize is modest compared to men’s cricket tournaments but remains a significant incentive for women cricketers in the region.

Who Gets What in Team India?

The ACC’s prize money is typically awarded to the national cricket board rather than directly to players. In India’s case, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) receives the amount and then decides on the distribution among players and support staff.

Past practice suggests that BCCI may choose to forgo the prize money entirely and redirect it toward development initiatives for smaller cricket boards in Asia. However, players often receive separate match fees, central contracts, and performance bonuses from BCCI, independent of the tournament’s prize pool.

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India dominates Asia Cup

India had previously won the Women's Asia Cup in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2022. Bangladesh broke India's dominance in 2018, while Sri Lanka won the title in 2024. However, in 2026, India once again lifted the trophy in their hearts, celebrating their eighth title in the history of the Asia Cup.

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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