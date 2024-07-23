scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Kaveri Seed shares jump 14% to hit one-year high after Budget announcement. Details here

Feedback

Kaveri Seed shares jump 14% to hit one-year high after Budget announcement. Details here

Kaveri Seed share price: Kaveri Seed shares surged 13.57 per cent to hit a 52-week high value of Rs 1,099.95. It was last seen trading 9.84 per cent higher at Rs 1,063.90.

Kaveri Seed share price: The scrip has gained 64.89 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Kaveri Seed share price: The scrip has gained 64.89 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Kaveri Seed Company shares saw a sharp uptick in Tuesday's trading session after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech, allotted Rs 1.52 lakh crore to agriculture and allied sectors. "New 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops to be released for cultivation by farmers," she stated.

Related Articles

On the stock-specific front, Kaveri Seed surged 13.57 per cent to hit a 52-week high value of Rs 1,099.95. It was last seen trading 9.84 per cent higher at Rs 1,063.90. At this price, the scrip has gained 64.89 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The counter witnessed high trading volume today on BSE as around 78,000 shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 11,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 8.16 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 5,385.67 crore.

There were 15,134 buy orders against sell orders of 14,657 shares.

On the technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 69.17. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 17 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.04. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 56.96 with a return on equity of 23.77.

The small-cap agriculture firm specialises in hybrid seeds in key Indian crops. As of June 2024, promoters held a 60.50 per cent stake in it.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd