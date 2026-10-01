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Gold, silver prices on October 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on October 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on October 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Indian gold and silver markets were largely stable on October 1 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,49, 880 per 10 gm, with silver tracking steady at ₹2,26,010 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.67% at ₹1,47,090 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures rise by 1% at around ₹2,25,934 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,48,930 ₹1,37,260
Mumbai ₹1,49,580 ₹1,37,110
Bengaluru ₹1,49,580 ₹1,37,110
Kolkata ₹1,49,580 ₹1,37,110
Hyderabad ₹1,49,580 ₹1,37,110
Chennai ₹1,49,580 ₹1,37,110

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹23,990
₹2,39,900
Mumbai ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Bengaluru ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Kolkata ₹23,990
₹2,39,900
Hyderabad ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100
Chennai ₹24,510 ₹2,45,100

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices unchanged on October, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹13,710 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,755 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,956 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹15,005 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,710
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,710
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,956
Tanishq 22K 13,755
Tanishq 24K* 15,005

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

DO CHECKPUT | India’s hidden stimulus: How a ₹33-lakh-crore gold stockpile could boost consumption

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,710
Delhi 13,710
Gujarat 13,710
Karnataka 13,710
Kerala 13,710
Maharashtra 13,710
Odisha 13,710
Punjab 13,710
Tamil Nadu 13,710

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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