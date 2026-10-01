Shah Investor's Home IPO allotment status: Complete guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing

The issue was overall subscribed 38.12 times with nearly 4.2 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 2,400 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 28.05 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were booked at 95.54 times and 19.26 time, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Shah Investor's Home has seen some correction following mixed bidding and fragile market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 12-14 per share, suggesting listing gains of 7-8 per cent for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP around Rs 15 apiece during the bidding period.

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Incorporated in 1994, Gujarat-based Shah Investor’s Home is a retail broking company providing a range of financial services, with over three decades of experience in the securities market. It offers equity and derivatives brokerage services, facilitating the buying and selling of equities, IPOs and other securities for retail customers, including resident and non-resident Indians.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Monday, October 05. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Tuesday, October 06.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Shah Investor's Home, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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Visit https BSE's allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Shah Investor's Home Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SHAHINVEST’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.