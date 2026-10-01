Cupid share price: FY27 sales, net profit guidance revised upward; outlook shared

The outlook was also revised amid continued expansion of the domestic FMCG business, progress towards imminent operationalisation of the Palava facility, and sustained growth across the ompany’s healthcare, and personal care portfolio.

Shares of Cupid are up 258.94 per cent in the past six months.

Cupid noted that it has approved conversion of up to 30 lakh warrants of Baazar Style Retail Limited into an equivalent number of equity shares at Rs 328.25 per share.

It received in-principle approval for a manufacturing venture in South Africa, with the proposed facility aimed at supporting local manufacturing and creating a platform for expansion across Africa and international markets.

"South African manufacturing initiative to adopt an asset-light model, combining Cupid’s manufacturing expertise with local partner support to create a platform for institutional procurement and wider African market expansion," it said.

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Cupid said it has strengthened its strategic healthcare partnership with GII Healthcare Investment Limited through an additional $5 million follow-on investment. "Cupid continues to strengthen its healthcare and Personal Care platform, with an expanding FMCG portfolio and manufacturing capabilities supporting both international B2B healthcare and domestic consumer businesses," it said.

During the September quarter, Cupid shares were incldued in the BSE Group ‘A’, NIFTY Small Cap 250 and the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index.