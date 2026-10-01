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Coforge shares rise 2% as expansion of Poland centre to support AI, cloud

Coforge shares rise 2% as expansion of Poland centre to support AI, cloud

COFORGE1,764.60(2.47%)

Coforge said the expanded centre will strengthen its delivery capabilities across AI-first engineering, cloud and modernisation services.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:33 AM IST
Coforge shares rise 2% as expansion of Poland centre to support AI, cloudCoforge shares rose 2.12% to hit a day's high of Rs 1,789.10, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,752.

Coforge Ltd shares rose 2% in Thursday's trade after the IT services company announced the expansion of its Kraków engineering centre in Poland as a strategic AI engineering and nearshore delivery hub. The centre is expected to support AI-first engineering, cloud and modernisation services for clients across Europe and globally.

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The Kraków centre has been operating since 2025 and serves as a multi-client, multi-practice delivery centre. Coforge said the facility currently employs more than 375 engineers and is expected to grow to more than 660 professionals by 2027.

Coforge shares rose 2.12% to hit a day's high of Rs 1,789.10, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,752.

The company said the expanded centre will strengthen its delivery capabilities across AI-first engineering, cloud and modernisation services. The facility is positioned to support clients across European and UK time zones, with Coforge highlighting its location close to major European technology hubs.

The Kraków centre has a growing client portfolio across sectors including travel, banking, logistics, retail and enterprise services. Coforge has also expanded the facility with more than 20,000 square feet of new workspace and scalable infrastructure to accommodate increasing client demand and workforce growth.

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Coforge said the expansion reflects growing demand for AI-enabled engineering and the need for delivery models that combine global scale with local expertise. The company added that the centre will support European enterprises in areas including AI, modernisation and digital transformation.

The company describes itself as an AI-native engineering services provider focused on designing, building and delivering intelligent solutions for enterprises. Its service areas include AI and hyperspecialised industry expertise, along with cloud, data and digital transformation capabilities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:33 AM IST
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