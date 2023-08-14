KPIT Tech, Varun Beverages, Hindalco, Eicher Motors and REC shares to turn ex-dividend today

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Varun Beverages, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors and REC Ltd would be among a dozen of stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Monday. CL Educate will turn ex-date for share buyback while that of Avantel will turn ex-split today.

Shares of KPIT Technologies will turn ex-dividend on Monday. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.65 per share for FY23. Monday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining the name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible KPIT Tech shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 28.

Eicher Motors had announced a final dividend of Rs 37 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on September 22. In the case of Hindalco Industries, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share. The actual dividend will be paid on September 21.

Mahanagar Gas shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share and the dividend will be paid on September 23. REC shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of R 3 per share and the dividend will be paid on August 24. Varun Beverages will also turn ex-dividend today. The record date for the same is today and the dividend will be paid on September 2.

In the case of GE Shipping, the company had announced a special dividend of Rs 7.50 and an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per share. The dividends will be paid on September 2.

Heritage Foods (Rs 2.50 per share), Man Industries (Rs 2 per share) Gateway Distriparks (Rs 1.25 per share), HG Infra Engineering (Rs 1.25 per share) are some other stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Monday.

Avantel shares would split from face value of Rs 10 each to shares with face value of Rs 2 each.

Meanwhile, ITC Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance, KNR Constructions Ltd, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Wockhardt Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Uflex and Grindwell Norton are among a handful of companies that will announce their quarterly results today.

Also read: ITC to share Q1 results today. Profit to growth in double-digits, margins to expand

Also read: Stocks in news: ITC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Nykaa, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank & CarTrade