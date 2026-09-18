FD rates before RBI MPC meet: These small finance banks offer 8%+ interest on fixed deposits

Small finance banks offer up to 8.25%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has the highest peak rate among the seven banks at 8.25%, while Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.10%. Equitas, ESAF, Jana and Shivalik Small Finance Banks offer maximum rates of 8%, while AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.40% in the supplied data.

Bank Highest FD rate Tenure linked to highest rate Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% 5 years Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% 666 days Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00% 3 years 1 day ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.00% 800 days Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00% Above 2 years to 3 years Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00% 23 months 1 day to 27 months AU Small Finance Bank 7.40% 30 months 1 day to 36 months

The rates show that investors seeking the highest advertised return may need to select specific tenures rather than assuming that the peak rate applies across all FD periods.

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Rates vary significantly by tenure

For Suryoday Small Finance Bank, the 8.25% rate is linked to a five-year deposit, while its three-year rate in the supplied data is 7.25%. Utkarsh offers 8.10% for a 666-day deposit, with its three-year rate at 7.50%.

Bank 1-year rate 3-year rate 5-year rate AU Small Finance Bank 7.40% 6.35% 6.75% Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00% 7.10% 7.00% ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.00% 6.00% 5.75% Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00% 7.00% 6.50% Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00% 6.00% 6.25% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% 7.25% 7.25% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% 6.00% 6.75%

This variation highlights the importance of checking the applicable tenure before comparing headline FD rates.

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How they compare with other banks

The supplied data also shows lower peak rates among several private and public sector banks. Among private banks, DCB Bank offers up to 7.50%, while Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%. In the public sector segment, Bank of India offers up to 6.85%, while Punjab & Sind Bank offers 6.85%.

For investors considering an FD around the MPC announcement, the headline rate is only one factor. The applicable tenure, premature withdrawal conditions and the bank’s deposit insurance coverage should also be checked before investing.

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