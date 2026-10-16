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Lemon Tree Hotels shares gain 2% on Omaxe's pact for 4,000 hotel keys

Lemon Tree Hotels shares gain 2% on Omaxe's pact for 4,000 hotel keys

LEMONTREE113.42(0.82%)

Lemon Tree Hotels said the arrangement is its largest single operating agreement and will increase its development pipeline to nearly 16,000 keys.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 3:34 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels shares gain 2% on Omaxe's pact for 4,000 hotel keysLemon Tree Hotels shares touched a high of Rs 115.25, up around 2% from their previous close of Rs 112.60.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares rose 2% at the day's high on Friday after the hotel chain announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Private Ltd, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with real estate developer Omaxe Ltd to operate approximately 4,000 hotel keys across multiple destinations in India.

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The company said the arrangement is its largest single operating agreement and will increase its development pipeline to nearly 16,000 keys.

The proposed hospitality sites will span transit hubs, pilgrimage destinations and commercial districts across Lucknow, Vrindavan, Amausi, Amritsar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Kaushambi and Faridabad. The agreement is aimed at expanding Lemon Tree Hotels' presence across different markets and property formats through an asset-light growth strategy.

Lemon Tree Hotels shares touched a high of Rs 115.25, up around 2% from their previous close of Rs 112.60. The stock opened at Rs 113.35 and touched a low of Rs 111.60 during the session.

What did Lemon Tree Hotels say about the Omaxe agreement?

Commenting on the agreement, Neelendra Singh, managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, said, "Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have long been central to our India growth strategy, and this operating arrangement lets us scale it faster, from transit hubs in Lucknow to temple towns like Vrindavan."

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Singh said Omaxe brings nearly four decades of real estate development experience across these markets, while Lemon Tree contributes more than two decades of hospitality expertise. The company said the arrangement would accelerate its asset-light growth strategy and help expand its managed portfolio across diverse markets and asset formats.

Which cities will the proposed hotels cover?

The proposed sites will include Lucknow, Vrindavan, Amausi, Amritsar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Kaushambi and Faridabad. The locations cover a mix of transit hubs, pilgrimage destinations and commercial districts, according to the company's press release.

Omaxe managing director Mohit Goel said demand for hospitality was expanding beyond established metropolitan markets, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities emerging as destinations for business, leisure and pilgrimage travel. He said the arrangement would combine Lemon Tree's operating expertise with Omaxe's real estate development capabilities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 3:34 PM IST
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