Top stocks in news: LIC, PB Fintech, RIL, Wipro, Coal India, Swiggy, GMR Airports, RITES, Lupin

Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally down on Wednesday despite easing geopolitical tensions as persistent FII outflows and weak rupee pressurized the equity. The BSE Sensex shed 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 75,867.80, while NSE's Nifty50 retreated only 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,907.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 29, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Aegis Logistics, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, BEML, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Gas, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Inox Wind, Ipca Laboratories, Lumax Auto Technologies, Natco Pharma, Olectra Greentech, Rubicon Research, Steel Strips Wheels and more will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of CyberTech Systems and Software, Dhanuka Agritech and Zydus Lifesciences shall trade ex-date for buyback, while shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Bajaj Auto, Bank of India, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), BCPL Railway, Caplin Point Labs, Eris Lifesciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Home First Finance Company India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, S Chand and Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and UNO Minda shall trade ex-dividend today.

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PB Fintech: The parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are likely to remain in focus after co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are expected to collectively offload nearly 3.8 million shares, equivalent to 0.8 per cent of its total equity. The block deal is expected to be priced at a floor price of Rs 1,720 per share, reflecting a discount of nearly 3.6 per cent to its previous close.

Reliance Industries: The retail, petrochem and telecom major shall host its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) post IPO on June 19.

Wipro: The IT solutions major company announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.

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Coal India: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option for the sale of 6.16 crore equity shares (representing a 1 per cent stake) via the offer-for-sale route, in addition to the base offer size of 6.16 crore shares of Coal India. Accordingly, the total offer size will be up to 12.32 crore shares, representing a 2 per cent stake.

Swiggy: The special resolution for the amendment of its Articles of Association received shareholder approval of 72.36 per cent, falling short of the 75 per cent threshold required for a special resolution by 2.64 per cent. The proposed amendments were a preparatory step towards its objective of qualifying as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) under applicable Indian foreign exchange laws and regulations.

GMR Airports: The airport management major returned to black as it reported a net profit of Rs 400.49 crore, while revenue was up 37.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,938.2 crore for the three-months ended in March 2026. Its Ebitda rose 37.93 per cent YoY to Rs 1,549 crore with margins coming in at 36.7 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions company announced the launch of AnaTel, an AI-native software development platform for healthcare and medical technology companies, co-developed with OpenAna, a provider of autonomous AI engineering platforms.

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Physicswallah: The new-age Ed-tech player's net loss narrowed sharply to 74.89 crore, while revenue increased 50.72 per cent YoY to Rs 918.80 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. It turned Ebitda positive to 28.8 crore for the reported quarter.

Lupin: The pharma company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Ankleshwar facility in Gujarat. It received the EIR following the closure of a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2026.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle player reported a 13 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 1,405 crore, while its revenue grew 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 17,246 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,308 crore, while margins dropped to 19.2 per cent for the reported period.

RITES: The state-run railways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crisil. The partnership aims to combine RITES' extensive capabilities in transport infrastructure and engineering consultancy with Crisil's strengths in data intelligence, analytics, research, and market insights to deliver integrated, data-driven infrastructure solutions.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major's subsidiary, Zydus Therapeutics, has received Priority Review from the USFDA for the New Drug Application (NDA) for saroglitazar. The drug is used for the treatment of PBC in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults who have had an inadequate response to UDCA, or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

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Escorts Kubota: The commercial vehicle player announced the introduction of Kubota Neostar, a significant upgrade to its compact tractor range in the 21-30 HP segment. Catering to the 21-27 HP range. It is being introduced with a focus on high-potential sugarcane, vineyard, and horticulture clusters across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Indoco Remedies: The pharma company received EU GMP certification from the German Health Authority (Berlin) for its Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) manufacturing facility (Plant III) located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from April 22 to April 27, 2026.

Bata India: The footwear maker reported a 3.46 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 89.59 crore, while revenue from operations increased 10.76 per cent YoY to Rs 1,055.26 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda came in at 136.52 crore, up 6.04 per cent YoY, with margins falling 57 bps to 12.94 per cent for the quarter.

Patanjali Foods: Due to alleged differences and anomalies in the turnover reported by the company and deduction of TDS, the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, North Division, Chennai, has issued a Show Cause Notice demanding Rs 1,352.9 crore, along with a penalty of Rs 135.29 crore, for the tax period 2022-23, and interest at 18 per cent on CGST and SGST.

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Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company reported a 22.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 236.5 crore, while revenue increased 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,603.3 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda rose 32.2 per cent YoY to Rs 517.4 crore with margins coming in at 14.4 per cent for the quarter.

Wockhardt: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted authorization for the import and marketing of the antibiotic Zaynich (Zidebactam/Cefepime) in India. The approval is for the treatment of adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, as well as cases involving concurrent Gram-negative bacteremia.

Stanley Lifestyles: The luxury furniture maker reported a net loss at Rs 0.6 crore, while revenue declined 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 101.4 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda tumbled more than 27 per cent YoY to Rs 15.1 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 14.9 per cent for the quarter.

TBO Tek: The global travel distribution platforms reported a 2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 60.1 crore, while revenue from operations increased 82.6 per cent YOY to Rs 814.4 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Adjusted Ebitd was up 40 per cent YoY to Rs 111 crore for the reported quarter with gross transaction value was up 29 per cent YoY to Rs 10,079 crore

OnEMI Technologies: The parent company of Kissht reported a 57 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 82 crore, while its AUM increased 73 per cent YoY to Rs 7,066 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Annualised RoAAUM was seen at 5.05 per cent YoY and RoAE improved 379 bps to 25.31 per cent for the reported period.

Sharat Industries: The aquaculture company reported a 89 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at 0.05 crore, while revenue from operations increased 24.85 per cent YoY to Rs 117.24 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda tumbled 19.71 per cent YoY to Rs 3.34 crore for the quarter.