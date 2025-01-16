LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit slips 7% to Rs 1,085 crore; revenue climbs

LTIMindtree Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,085.4 crore as against Rs 1,168.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, however, moved up 7.1 per cent to Rs 9,660.9 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 9,016.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. LTIMindtree earns nearly 75 per cent of its revenue from North America.

In Q3 FY25, the IT firm's deal wins rose to $1.68 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the December 2023 quarter. The company's banking and technology segments grew by 7.5 per cent and 8.9 per cent (YoY), respectively.

As of December 31, 2024, the company said it has 742 active clients. Headcount was at 86,800 with 2,362 fresh additions in Q3 FY25. Trailing 12 months attrition was 14.3 per cent, it added.

"We closed Q3 FY25 with a revenue of $1.14 billion, registering a sequential growth of 1.8 per cent in constant currency (cc) and 1.1 per cent in USD terms. Our differentiated AI strategy has helped us record our highest-ever order inflow of $1.68 billion, laying the foundation for future growth. Our ongoing investments in AI, including new partnerships and specializations, and accolades, support our efforts to continue growing as we enter CY25," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree.

The quarterly results were announced post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, LTIMindtree shares settled 2.45 per cent higher at Rs 5,978.85.

Around 12,000 shares changed hands on BSE today. The figure was in line with the two-week average volume of 12,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 7.01 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,77,144.68 crore.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 37.95 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.53. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 153.80 with a return on equity (RoE) of 22.47.