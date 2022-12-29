scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, M&M, TVS Motor: Auto stocks that analysts picked ahead of Dec sales data

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland are Nomura India’s top picks. Emkay Global likes Maruti Suzuki, MSIL, Eicher Motors, Escorts Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor

Maruti Suzuki remains Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities' preferred pick in the PV segment, owing to strong new model pipeline and market share gains. Motilal Oswal likes Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland

A couple of brokerages have picked their top auto stocks, ahead of auto sales numbers for December. Analysts said demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) remained healthy but the one for two-wheeler slowed to pre-festive levels, with no recovery in sight. They said passenger vehicle (PV) industry demand is also showing some signs of slowdown, with discounts on the rise. They cited weak demand in the entry car segment.

Published on: Dec 29, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 29, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
