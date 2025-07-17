Maruti Suzuki stock in focus: Prices of two models increased, here's why 

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd are in focus today after the car maker informed about the standardization of six airbags in the Ertiga and Baleno. This led to an average ex-showroom price increase of 1.4% for the Ertiga and 0.5% for the Baleno, effective July 16.

Maruti stock gained 0.24% to Rs 12,565.60 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 12,534 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.95 lakh crore. Total 1660 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.07 crore.

In a year, the stock fell 2.18% and gained 53% in three years.

"You are kindly informed that the Company has today announced statdardization of 6 Airbags in Ertiga and Baleno. This will result in an average Ex Showroom price increase of l.4% on Ertiga and 0.5% on Baleno. The price increase will come into effect from today i.e. l6th JuIy 2025," the firm said on Wednesday.

The company's standalone net profit fell 4.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,711 crore in the June quarter. The market leader also announced a final dividend of Rs 135 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Maruti Suzuki's revenue from operations rose 6.4 percent to Rs 40,674 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 38,235 crore in the same period last year.

The automaker clocked its highest ever annual total sales and exports in the last fiscal.

"The company continued to be the top exporter for the 4th consecutive year, now contributing nearly 43% of total passenger vehicle exports from India," it said in an exchange filing. The firm sold 604,635 units during Q4, the highest ever in any quarter.