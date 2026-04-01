Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, GRSE: Should you buy, hold or sell defence stocks? Target prices

Ashika Institutional Equities in a fresh note said India’s warship building sector is entering a structural multi-decade upcycle, driven by a strong naval modernisation pipeline, indigenisation push and a targeted expansion towards 200-plus ship fleet. This, it said, creates robust order visibility, with a large pipeline spanning surface combatants, submarines and next-generation platforms, alongside a 15–20-year replacement cycle for ageing assets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ashika said Indian Navy has continued to receive meaningful allocations under the capital acquisition programme, with Rs 25,020 crore earmarked specifically for naval fleet modernisation, supporting the induction of warships, submarines and advanced maritime system. It said Navy’s share within the overall defence spending has gradually increased from 15 per cent earlier in the decade to 21 per cent, reflecting the growing strategic importance of maritime security, Indian Ocean presence and sea-route protection.

The rising capital allocation trajectory combined with strong indigenous procurement focus, provides sustained order visibility for domestic shipyards and reinforced the long-term structural growth outlook for India’s defence shipbuilding sector, Ashika said.

"Against this backdrop, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity, each leveraging distinct competitive strengths," the domestic brokerage said.

Advertisement

Ashika said Mazagon Dock, with its proven capabilities in submarines and complex warships, stands to benefit from high-value, technologically intensive programmes that drive margin accretion and return ratios.

"GRSE, with its modular shipbuilding model and strong execution track record, is likely to see volume-led growth on the back of increasing export opportunities in patrol vessels and corvettes. Cochin Shipyard offers a differentiated play through its demonstrated expertise in capital ships such as aircraft carriers, coupled with a fast-scaling ship repair and MRO business that provides annuity-like revenue visibility," it said.

Overall, the brokerage said, the sector is transitioning from a lumpy, project-based model to a structurally growing defence manufacturing theme, underpinned by policy support, rising localisation and export optionality, with each of the three shipyards uniquely positioned to capture a share of this expanding opportunity.

Advertisement

"We remain constructive on the structural upcycle in defence shipbuilding, with a preference for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited, supported by strong order visibility and favourable strategic positioning within key naval programmes," Ashika said.

The near- to medium-term stock performance of Cochin Shipyard Ltd remains contingent on the timing and clarity around the proposed IAC-II aircraft carrier order, where uncertainty persists regarding both the urgency of procurement and the eventual scale of the platform, it said. Suggesting 'Buy' on Mazagon Dock and GRSE, it suggested targets of Rs 2,935 and Rs 2,730 on then two stocks, suggesting up to 42 per cent upside target. It did not rate Cochin Shipyard.