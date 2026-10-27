Mazagon Dock shares tumble 13% from day's high as Q2 profit tanks 54%

The board of directors at its meeting declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

The PSU in another exchange filing said its board has accorded approval for availing additional credit facilities of Rs 1,250 crore with SBI, Mumbai for issuing SBLC in favour of SBI, Sri Lanka for the subsidiary company Colombo Dockyard PLC, Sri Lanka, as per the terms agreed with CDPLC and the bank.

Mazagon Dock said CDPLC is required to furnish bank guarantee (BG) to its clients against the advance received for the shipbuilding contracts. However, owing to limited resources, vis a vis orders

received, CDPLC had requested MDL (Holding company) to offer necessary comfort to the BG issuing bank.

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"Accordingly, back-to-brief details of such guarantee or indemnity back Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) facility or becoming a surety viz, brief details of has been arranged for the bank in Colombo to

c) agreement entered (if any) including enable it to issue BGs in favour of CDPLC’s significara terms and conditions, including clients as and when, it is required," MDL said.