Mazagon Dock shares tumble 13% from day's high as Q2 profit tanks 54%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) saw its shares tumbling 13 per cent from day's high after the shipbuilder's less-than-expected quarterly numbers. The scrip hit a day's low of Rs 1,691.10 apiece so far, after hitting a level of Rs 1,935 earlier in the day, as the defence PSU reported a massive 54.08 per cent slide in its consolidated net profit at Rs 344.12 crore in the September quarter from Rs 749.48 crore in the same quarter last year. The consensus profit estimate stood at Rs 616 crore, as per Bloomberg data.
Revenues from operator for the quarter declined 16.48 per cent YoY to Rs 2,446.09 crore compared with Rs 2,929.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.