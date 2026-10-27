83% say savings won't last a year without income: How big should your emergency fund be?

Based on 528 valid responses from resident Indians, the survey found that 91% rely on employment income as their primary source of earnings. Only 29% earn investment income, while less than 10% receive income from business activities, rentals or secondary employment.

The findings suggest that households could face financial pressure if they lose their primary source of income, particularly when they also have dependants and regular financial commitments.

How much emergency savings should you have?

An emergency fund is intended to cover essential expenses during unexpected events such as job loss, medical emergencies or an interruption in business income. The amount required depends on a household's monthly expenses, income stability, existing liabilities and the number of dependants.

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For instance, a household spending ₹50,000 a month on essential expenses would need ₹3 lakh to cover six months of expenses and ₹6 lakh for a 12-month buffer. These figures are illustrative and exclude any additional costs arising from an emergency.

Households with a single earning member, irregular income or significant family responsibilities may need a larger financial cushion than those with multiple stable income sources.

The report found that 74% of respondents support at least one family member, while 32% identify themselves as the sole financial provider in their household. These obligations can make it more difficult to build savings while meeting routine expenses.

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Inflation and income pressures add to the challenge

The ability to build an emergency fund is also affected by the pace of income growth. According to the report, 62% of respondents believe their income increases are insufficient to keep pace with future inflation. Among those aged 25–34, the proportion rises to 70%.

Additionally, 82% believe their pay does not adequately reflect their skill levels, indicating concerns about compensation alongside rising household costs.

The report also highlights a gap in long-term financial planning, with 92% of respondents below the age of 34 reporting that they are unprepared for retirement. Among respondents aged 35–54, 77% remain inadequately prepared.

These findings indicate that households may need to balance short-term financial protection with longer-term goals such as retirement planning.

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Where should you keep an emergency fund?

Emergency savings should be readily accessible when needed. Households can consider keeping a portion in a savings account and evaluating other relatively low-risk, liquid options for the remainder, depending on their circumstances.

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An emergency fund should not be confused with long-term investments intended for wealth creation. Money needed at short notice should not be exposed to substantial market volatility or withdrawal restrictions.

Building the fund gradually through regular monthly contributions can help households establish a financial buffer without putting excessive pressure on their budgets.

The report concludes that financial resilience requires more than income growth and asset accumulation. The ability to withstand unexpected shocks, manage family responsibilities and prepare for long-term financial needs is equally important.

The survey was conducted between November 2025 and February 2026. Its findings reflect the experiences of 528 respondents and should not be interpreted as statistically representative of India's entire population.

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