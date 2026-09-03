Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Indian auto industry clocks record CV sales, EV registrations surge to 3.5 million in FY26: SIAM

Indian auto industry clocks record CV sales, EV registrations surge to 3.5 million in FY26: SIAM

Commercial vehicle sales rose 12.6% to an all-time high of 10.8 lakh units, while EV registrations nearly doubled during the year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Indian auto industry clocks record CV sales, EV registrations surge to 3.5 million in FY26: SIAMCommercial vehicle sales grew 12.6% during the financial year, said SIAM

The Indian automobile industry recorded strong growth across several segments in FY26, with commercial vehicle domestic sales reaching an all-time high of 10.8 lakh units, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said at the industry body’s annual convention in New Delhi on Thursday.

Commercial vehicle sales grew 12.6% during the financial year, while exports increased 3.4% to 95,000 units, Chandra said.

Advertisement

The three-wheeler segment also registered robust domestic demand, with sales rising 12.8% to 8.4 lakh units in FY26.

EV adoption gains momentum

Electric vehicle adoption continued to accelerate across major vehicle categories. Total EV registrations in India reached 3.5 million units in FY26, compared with 1.9 million units in FY25, according to Chandra.

He said the share of EVs in the new vehicle fleet continued to grow in double digits across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

MUST READ | UP buys India's bikes, Maharashtra buys its cars: SIAM data reveals two-speed auto market

Chandra attributed the momentum to close collaboration between the industry and the government, with government support providing an impetus to accelerate the transition towards electric mobility.

Advertisement

Push for alternative fuels

The industry is also stepping up efforts around alternative fuels and energy security. Chandra said the auto industry moved to manufacturing fully BS-VI compliant gasoline vehicles from April 1, 2025, while some automakers have recently demonstrated and commercially launched flex-fuel vehicles.

SIAM’s gas penetration initiative is also supporting the expansion of CNG infrastructure, while LNG could emerge as a viable solution for long-haul heavy trucks, Chandra said.

The industry is also partnering with the government on pilot deployment of green hydrogen-powered buses and trucks.

Scrappage and localisation

Chandra said the industry is looking to partner with the government on the recently launched Parivahan scheme, which focuses on scrapping old commercial vehicles through authorised registered vehicle scrapping facilities.

Advertisement

On localisation, Chandra said collaborative initiatives involving SIAM members and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) have helped reduce imports by more than ₹20,000 crore. This translated into a 16.6% decline in imports in FY25 compared with FY24, based on estimates cited by SIAM.

DON'T MISS | SIAM flags high chloride levels in E20 fuel, warns of permanent engine part damage, govt responds

Automotive Vision Plan 2025-47

Chandra also welcomed the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ initiative to develop an Automotive Vision Plan covering 2025 to 2047.

He said SIAM has been identified as a key stakeholder in formulating the plan, which will provide a long-term roadmap for India’s automotive sector and align the industry with the broader Viksit Bharat 2047 objective.

“The industry’s collective progress gives me immense satisfaction and I am very optimistic about the future trajectory of the industry,” Chandra said.

The industry’s agenda will continue to focus on sustainability, decarbonisation, electrification, localisation, recycling and road safety, he said.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more