Midcap, smallcap stocks: Daljeeht Kohli reveals strategy to find alpha beyond large caps

That leaves little room for a portfolio manager to create an edge. He also pointed to the concentration risk embedded in headline indices, where banking, financials and autos dominate, making large-cap portfolios look increasingly similar across managers.



Why the broader market matters

For Kohli, the investment universe becomes far more compelling once one moves beyond the top 100-150 companies. “You have a wide variety to choose,” he said, adding that the broader market offers a “huge spectrum” of old-economy businesses, new-age companies and firms undergoing transition.

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That breadth, he suggested, is critical for active management. It allows investors to identify niche leaders, emerging business models and under-owned companies that can deliver earnings surprises even when benchmark indices remain sluggish.



Basket approach within sectors

One of the more striking parts of Kohli’s framework is his preference for building sector-specific baskets rather than simply owning the most obvious market leaders. In pharmaceuticals, for instance, he said investors need not be confined to frontline giants. “It is not necessary that I have to go with Sun Pharma,” he said.

Instead, a portfolio can combine a CDMO player, a domestic pharma company, an international-facing exporter, an API maker and even a multinational drug firm. That approach spreads risk while preserving exposure to multiple earnings triggers within the same sector.

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Stock-picking over top-down calls

The broader message fits with Kohli’s larger market stance from the conversation: in a volatile macro environment marked by rate hikes, pressure on headline indices and uneven sector performance, bottom-up stock selection matters more than broad market calls. India, he argued elsewhere in the discussion, remains a stock-picker’s market because dispersion within sectors and indices is unusually high.

For investors, that means the next phase of wealth creation may not come from simply owning benchmark heavyweights. It may come from identifying the right businesses in the broader market — precisely where Kohli believes flexibility, differentiation and alpha still exist.