₹4,000-crore 'Ramayana' gets legal shield against online piracy ahead of global release

The court’s intervention comes amid concerns over potential leaks and the unauthorised circulation of copyrighted material online. The injunction aims to prevent piracy by enabling the swift removal of infringing content, including links and mirror websites that may emerge across digital platforms.

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Bombay High Court flags risk of online piracy

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During the proceedings, Godpower Media told the court that it had a genuine apprehension that the film, or portions of it, could be illegally recorded and distributed online. The company also highlighted alleged leaks involving the film’s trailers, which were reportedly recorded and circulated despite strict non-disclosure obligations imposed during invite-only preview screenings.

Justice Madhav Jamdar acknowledged the concerns raised by the plaintiff, observing, “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms.”

The court’s observation underscores the potential risk of unauthorised distribution, particularly in the period immediately preceding a major theatrical release.

What does the dynamic injunction mean?

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The dynamic injunction allows the plaintiff to seek action against infringing content as and when it appears online, without necessarily having to initiate separate proceedings for every new link or mirror website covered by the order.

The court has directed internet service providers (ISPs) and social media intermediaries to block, disable access to, or take down offending URLs upon receiving written notice from Godpower Media.

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The company has been instructed to communicate the URLs carrying infringing material to the relevant platforms and service providers, which must then take prompt action against the identified content.

Counsel representing Google LLC and global social media intermediaries recorded no objection to the order and assured the court that appropriate action would be taken upon notification of offending links.

The injunction covers unidentified ‘John Doe’ entities, allowing the order to address potential infringers whose identities may not be known when the legal action is initiated.