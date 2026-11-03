Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' makes ₹665 crore pre-release business; Check full breakdown

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'King' pre-release business breakdown

The domestic theatrical distribution rights have reportedly been acquired by Pen Marudhar for ₹250 crore. Meanwhile, Dubai-based Phars Films has secured the overseas theatrical rights through a minimum guarantee deal worth ₹175 crore.

Together, the domestic and overseas theatrical agreements account for ₹425 crore of the reported pre-release business.

The film’s non-theatrical rights have also generated substantial revenue. Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for ₹150 crore, while the music rights have fetched ₹65 crore. The satellite rights are reportedly valued at ₹25 crore.

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The reported breakdown of King’s pre-release business is as follows:

Rights category Reported value Domestic theatrical rights ₹250 crore Overseas theatrical rights ₹175 crore Digital streaming rights ₹150 crore Music rights ₹65 crore Satellite rights ₹25 crore Total ₹665 crore

These figures represent reported pre-release deal values and should not be interpreted as the film’s net profit.

Rising budget raises the stakes

Despite the strong pre-release business, King is reportedly being mounted on a substantial budget. Production costs are estimated to have risen to around ₹400 crore, although the final overall expenditure could be higher after accounting for Shah Rukh Khan’s remuneration, publicity and release-related expenses.

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The film’s commercial performance will therefore be closely watched by the industry. While pre-release agreements can help recover a significant portion of the investment, theatrical earnings, revenue-sharing arrangements and the final cost structure will determine its overall financial success.

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Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Siddharth Anand

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand following the success of Pathaan in 2023. The film is also significant because it features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The ensemble cast reportedly includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. Its Christmas release is expected to give the film an opportunity to benefit from the holiday season and attract audiences in India and overseas markets.