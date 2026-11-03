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Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' makes ₹665 crore pre-release business; Check full breakdown

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' makes ₹665 crore pre-release business; Check full breakdown

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand following the success of Pathaan in 2023. The film is also significant because it features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 6:43 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' makes ₹665 crore pre-release business; Check full breakdownShah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has reportedly secured pre-release deals

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has reportedly secured pre-release deals worth ₹665 crore, highlighting the strong market demand for the Bollywood superstar’s next big-screen outing. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and has already attracted significant interest from theatrical distributors and streaming platforms.

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According to reports by Sacnilk and India Today, the film’s pre-release business includes domestic and overseas theatrical rights, digital streaming rights, music rights and satellite rights. The reported deals underline the commercial confidence surrounding the project even before its theatrical debut.

READ THIS: No talking before three cups! Shah Rukh Khan's morning habit even makes him late for work

'King' pre-release business breakdown

The domestic theatrical distribution rights have reportedly been acquired by Pen Marudhar for ₹250 crore. Meanwhile, Dubai-based Phars Films has secured the overseas theatrical rights through a minimum guarantee deal worth ₹175 crore.

Together, the domestic and overseas theatrical agreements account for ₹425 crore of the reported pre-release business.

The film’s non-theatrical rights have also generated substantial revenue. Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for ₹150 crore, while the music rights have fetched ₹65 crore. The satellite rights are reportedly valued at ₹25 crore.

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The reported breakdown of King’s pre-release business is as follows:

Rights category

Reported value

Domestic theatrical rights

₹250 crore

Overseas theatrical rights

₹175 crore

Digital streaming rights

₹150 crore

Music rights

₹65 crore

Satellite rights

₹25 crore

Total

₹665 crore

These figures represent reported pre-release deal values and should not be interpreted as the film’s net profit.

Rising budget raises the stakes

Despite the strong pre-release business, King is reportedly being mounted on a substantial budget. Production costs are estimated to have risen to around ₹400 crore, although the final overall expenditure could be higher after accounting for Shah Rukh Khan’s remuneration, publicity and release-related expenses.

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The film’s commercial performance will therefore be closely watched by the industry. While pre-release agreements can help recover a significant portion of the investment, theatrical earnings, revenue-sharing arrangements and the final cost structure will determine its overall financial success.

ALSO READ: Did you know? India's first Ramayana film had no dialogues and was made 109 years ago

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Siddharth Anand

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand following the success of Pathaan in 2023. The film is also significant because it features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The ensemble cast reportedly includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. Its Christmas release is expected to give the film an opportunity to benefit from the holiday season and attract audiences in India and overseas markets.

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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 6:43 PM IST
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