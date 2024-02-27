M&M Finance, Suraj Estate, Baid Finserv: 3 stocks Anand Rathi prefers for next one month

Analysts at domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers has picked up three stocks, namely- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (M&M Finance), Suraj Estate Developers Ltd and Baid Finserv Ltd for a decent upside of up to 26 per cent in the coming one month, based on their chart patterns and other parameters. Here's what Anand Rathi's research reports said about these stocks:



Suraj Estate Developers| Buy | Target Price: Rs 396 | Stop Loss: Rs 318

Suraj Estate has experienced a significant correction, now hovering around Rs 348, closely aligned with its previous support at Rs 345. Currently, it is positioned above the William Alligator indicator, indicating a positive trend, and hourly stochastics exhibit hidden bull divergence, suggesting an appealing opportunity. Therefore, we advise traders and investors to consider long positions within the range of Rs 340-350. Our recommended target for this trade is Rs 396, with a stop-loss set at Rs 318 on daily close basis.



Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 333 | Stop Loss: Rs 265

M&M Finance is showing high volume breakout on weekly chart. It has given a range breakout above Rs 280-285 level, which was its previous week high. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock with a stop loss of Rs 265 for the target Rs 333 in the coming one month.



Baid Finserv | Buy | Target Price: Rs 26-28 | Stop Loss: Rs 23.50

Baid Finserv has seen a meaningful correction and is currently placed near the Rs 27.50 mark, which is just above bullish GAP filling of 15 January. Having said that, during the correction, the volume was very thin, which means that bears are losing steam. Daily stochastic has given a bullish cross in the oversold zone, which further adds to the bullish stance in the counter on the indicator front. Thus, we recommend traders and investors go long in the range of Rs 26-28, with a target of Rs 34 and a stop-loss of 23.5.

