M&M, Kfin Technologies, DMart among 3 stock picks by HDFC Securities

Amid the wild swings of volatility in the Indian stock markets, Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has shared three stocks- Kfin Technologies Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (Dmart) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M)- from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to 'buy' all the three counters for next 10-15 periods. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:



Advertisement

Related Articles

Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,335 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,059

M&M's stock price has been forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the charts. A breakout has been witnessed on daily/intraday charts of the stock. The stock price is trading above key moving averages. Its momentum oscillators are placed with positive signals. One can buy the stock at current prices for a target price of Rs 3,335 with a stop loss of Rs 3,059.



Kfin Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,335 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,188

Kfin Technologies has shifted into an upside bounce after showing minor declines/sideways consolidation. Recent up move could be considered as an upside breakout of the narrow range movement/immediate resistance. The short-term trend seems to have turned positive. We observe a formation of positive candlestick patterns as per intraday/daily timeframe chart. The intraday/daily RSI is showing positive indication. The overall bullish chart pattern of the stock price indicates a long trading opportunity. One may look to buy with a target price of Rs 1,335 and a stop loss of Rs 1,188.



Advertisement

Avenue Supermarts | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,079

The price of Avenue Supermarts has been forming a bullish candlestick pattern on the charts. The stock has shown a breakout on daily/intraday chart patterns. The stock price is trading above key moving averages. Its momentum oscillators are placed with positive signals. One can buy the stock at current prices for a target price of Rs 4,440 with a stop loss of Rs 4,079.