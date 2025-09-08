Mobikwik shares rally 48% this month; profit-taking ahead or more upside?

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems, the parent of Mobikwik, have been gaining steadily since the beginning of this month. The stock has closed lower only once in six sessions so far in September 2025. On Monday, it surged 10.67 per cent to settle at Rs 324.99. At this price, the stock has jumped 47.85 per cent so far this month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The counter witnessed strong trading activity on BSE, with about 55.62 lakh shares traded compared to the two-week average volume of 21.32 lakh shares. Turnover stood at Rs 180.22 crore, taking the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 2,540.73 crore.

Analysts are divided on MobiKwik. Some suggest using the rise to exit around Rs 350, while others recommend buying on dips near Rs 305–310 with targets of Rs 330–350. The stock is expected to trade in the Rs 290–365 range in the short term.

"I believe one should consider exiting this stock. Since listing, the stock went up initially but has been falling ever since. It is again offering an opportunity to exit. If someone bought at lower levels and is sitting on profits, they should definitely book them. Otherwise, one can wait for levels around Rs 350 and look to sell on rise," said Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities to Business Today.

Advertisement

"MobiKwik has confirmed a breakout from a descending triangle pattern, signalling the end of its corrective phase since March 2025. This breakout indicates a shift in momentum. However, after the sharp rally in recent sessions, a 'buy-on-dip' approach is more suitable at current levels. Fresh buying is advised near the Rs 305–310 range, which offers a favourable risk–reward setup. A stop loss can be placed below Rs 280, with upside targets at Rs 330 and Rs 350 in the near term," said Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

"Support for the stock is seen at Rs 300 while resistance lies at Rs 355. A strong move above Rs 355 could trigger further upside towards Rs 365. In the short term, the expected trading range is Rs 290–365," said Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Advertisement

As of June 2025, promoters held a 25.03 per cent stake in the Gurugram-based fintech player.