Mukul Mahavir Agrawal added 2 new stocks to his portfolio; stayed put in two others in March quarter

Seasoned investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has picked up a fresh stake in at least two companies, while he has marginally trimmed his stake in another one while rejigging this portfolio. However, he has kept this stake unchanged in Arman Financial Services, the latest shareholding suggests.



Among the new picks, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 2,77,931 equity shares, or 8.92 per cent, stake of TAAL Enterprises as of the period ended on March 31, 2022. His stake in the company is worth Rs 47.5 crore. His name was missing from key shareholder's list of the company for December 2023 quarter. However, he owned the stock in the June 2022 quarter.



TAAL Tech is a niche engineering and technology solutions provider serving global corporations. It is engaged in providing luxury air-charter service to any destination, tailored service, and other related services. Its segments include air charter and engineering design services.



Agrawal has added civil construction stock, Capacite Infraprojects, in his portfolio in the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. He owned 13,00,000 equity shares or a 1.91 per cent stake in the company as of the March 2023 quarter. His investment in the company is little more than Rs 17.1 crore.



Incorporated in 2012, Capacite Infraprojects is a focused EPC company that provides an end-to-end construction service for buildings and factories across sectors, including design and building services. It focuses on residential, commercial and institutional buildings.



According to Sebi norms, all the listed companies have an obligation to disclose the names of their key shareholders, owning a per cent or more on a quarterly basis.



The marquee investor has marginally trimmed his stake in Raymond, where he held 1,198,018 equity shares, or 1.80 per cent, stake in the company for the period ended March 31, 2023. His stake in the company on December 31, 2023, was 12,00,000 equity shares, or 1.80 per cent. He sold less than 2,000 equity shares of the company in January-March.



With roots dating back to 1925, Thane-based Raymond is a diversified group with majority business interests in textile and apparel sectors and a presence across varying segments such as consumer care, realty and engineering in national and international markets.



However, Agrawal kept the status quo maintained in Arman Financial Services as his holding remained unchanged at 4,00,000 equity shares, or 4.71 per cent, for the March 2023 quarter. His stake in the company is worth Rs 56.8 crore.

Arman Financial Services is an India-based non-banking finance company, which provides financial solutions such as two-wheeler and three-wheeler financing, inter-corporate deposit (ICD), micro-financing and personal financing.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Mukul Mahavir Prasad Agrawal publicly holds 58 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 2,828.8 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

