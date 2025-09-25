Multibagger auto stock: M&M stake acquisition lifts this scrip 100% in 6 months

SML Isuzu has turned out to be a multibagger in the auto space. The stock has more than doubled in just six months, soaring from Rs 1,608 to around Rs 3,330. The stellar run comes on the back of Mahindra & Mahindra’s entry into the company.

This came after M&M announced in April its plan to acquire a 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu, a deal that was completed in August. The transaction was valued at Rs 555 crore at Rs 650 per share. The purchase also triggered a mandatory open offer for up to 26 per cent of SML’s equity from public shareholders under SEBI Takeover Regulations.

During the period, Vinod Sahay, President – Aerospace & Defence, Trucks, Buses & Construction Equipment, was appointed Executive Chairman of SML, while Venkat Srinivas, head of Mahindra Truck & Bus and Construction Equipment, was named Executive Director & CEO.

Founded in 1983, SML holds a strong position in the Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicle (ILCV) bus segment with a 16 per cent market share and a pan-India presence. “M&Ms Trucks and Buses business has developed strengths by tapping into technology, design & innovation, and sourcing from its auto business,” M&M said earlier in April.

Shares of the company were trading lower on Thursday, slipping 1 per cent to Rs 3,325.10 in early trade on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 3,359.10. At this level, the counter commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 4,811 crore. The stock still trades 222 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,030.90, though it is 29 per cent off its 52-week peak of Rs 4,744.90.

On the technical front, the 14-day RSI stands at 35.3, indicating a mid-range trend, while the MFI at 23.9 signals the stock is in the oversold zone. The counter has a one-year beta of 1.1, suggesting high volatility. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), but comfortably above its 200-day SMA.