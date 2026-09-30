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Infosys, Wipro shares slump to six-year lows; brokerages flag muted Q2 growth outlook

Infosys, Wipro shares slump to six-year lows; brokerages flag muted Q2 growth outlook

INFY1,022.30(0.68%)

IT stocks have remained under pressure amid concerns around AI-led disruption, muted earnings growth, cautious management commentary, expectations of a hike in US interest rates and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Infosys, Wipro shares slump to six-year lows; brokerages flag muted Q2 growth outlookAhead of the September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings, Kotak Equities said demand conditions have neither improved nor deteriorated from the June 2026 quarter and expects another muted quarter for large IT companies.

Shares of Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd slipped in early trade on Wednesday, with both IT stocks trading near their respective six-year lows amid continued pressure on the sector.

Infosys shares fell below the Rs 1,000 mark, touching Rs 993.15 before recovering from the day's low. The stock had touched an intraday low of Rs 980.30 yesterday. It was last seen around these levels in October 2020.

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Wipro shares also declined, touching a six-year low of Rs 156.60. The stock later recovered and was last seen trading above Rs 160 level.

IT stocks have remained under pressure amid concerns around AI-led disruption, muted earnings growth, cautious management commentary, expectations of a hike in US interest rates and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling.

Ahead of the September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings, Kotak Equities said demand conditions have neither improved nor deteriorated from the June 2026 quarter and expects another muted quarter for large IT companies.

For Infosys, Kotak expects a guidance cut. The brokerage has assigned a fair value of Rs 1,200 to the stock, while maintaining an 'Add' call.

Kotak said investors are likely to focus on the reasons for revenue growth underperformance in FY27, retention and renewal of mega deals won in recent years, and the relative impact of macro weakness and AI-led deflation on growth. It also expects attention on the pace of conversion of GenAI programmes from pilots to scaled deployments, whether such programmes represent new revenue or deflation of existing work, and the company's margin-defence measures amid pricing pressure.

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For Wipro, Kotak has assigned a fair value of Rs 150 with a 'Sell' tag. The brokerage expects investor focus on Wipro's AI strategy and measures to offset AI-related deflation, pricing pressure in renewal deals, timelines for growth to catch up with peers, its GCC growth strategy, and integration plans and synergies from recent acquisitions.

Kotak sees Wipro's revenue growth guidance at (-)2 per cent to 0 per cent.

JM Financial said Indian IT could be headed for another soft quarter in Q2 FY27. It has an 'Add' rating on Infosys and a target price of Rs 1,130.

On Wipro, JM has retained its 'Reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 160.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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