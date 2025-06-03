Multibagger PSU stock rises 74% from March low, time to book profit?

Shares of NBCC (India) have gained 74% from their 52-week low hit in March 2025. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 70.82 on March 3, 2025. In the current session, NBCC shares were trading at Rs 125.65 against the previous close of Rs 124.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 33,156 crore today. Total 5.55 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.88 crore on Tuesday.

The stock is overbought on charts with its RSI rising to 77.3, indicating there are more buyers than sellers for the stock in today's session.

On the other hand, shares of NBCC have zoomed 456.76% in three years and gained 321.58% in two years. The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.6 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

NBCC stock is trading in the green zone, indicates its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading above the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice President of Retail Research at Religare Broking said, "NBCC prices have witnessed gains of nearly 30% over the past month, fuelled by government redevelopment contracts and robust Q4 results that renewed investor interest in this PSU infrastructure-linked player. The stock has been in a steady uptrend since breaking above the key resistance level of Rs 104–105, forming a higher highs and higher lows pattern on the weekly chart. Recently, prices are hovering near their immediate resistance zone, and it is expected that the stock may enter a consolidation phase in the near term, driven by profit booking at higher levels. The short-term key moving average (20-day EMA) is positioned near 110, while the daily ATR stands at 4.5."

"Investors are advised to adopt a 'buy on dips' approach and build fresh long positions near Rs 108–110, with an upside potential of 132–140 in upcoming sessions. On the daily chart, the stock shows an immediate support zone at Rs 98–100. Any decisive fall below this level could negate bullish momentum and propel the price towards Rs 88–75," added Singh.

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking is bullish on the stock.

"NBCC is currently trading around Rs 126.46 and remains firmly in an upward trend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe—a classic bullish structure. The stock has recently delivered a strong breakout from a wide consolidation range, confirming strength and momentum from the lower levels," said Matalia.

"What further strengthens this rally is the notable surge in trading volumes over the last two sessions, signaling aggressive participation and renewed buying interest. This adds conviction to the uptrend, supported by solid demand.

For short-term traders, it's advisable to wait for some retracement or consolidation before entering fresh positions, as a slight correction could offer better risk-reward setups. Long-term investors, who are already holding the stock may consider booking partial profits and re-entering on dips for better positioning. For fresh investors, buying on dips remains the preferred strategy to ride the broader uptrend," added Matalia.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.