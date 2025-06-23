Business Today
Multibagger stock rises 5% on stake buy in defence tech firm 

The multibagger stock rose 5% to Rs 1995.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1900.30 on BSE.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025 10:38 AM IST
Multibagger stock rises 5% on stake buy in defence tech firm Zen Technologies shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Zen Technologies shares rose 5% in early deals on Monday after the defence firm said its board approved the acquisition of a majority stake in TISA Aerospace Private Limited (“TISA”), an emerging defence technology company specialising in indigenously developed loitering munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). 

The multibagger stock rose 5% to Rs 1995.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1900.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 17,877 crore on BSE. The multibagger stock has gained 410% in two years and risen 3569% in five years.

This investment represents a focused entry into the high-growth domain of loitering munitions and theecosystem around it — a rapidly evolving category of precision-guided weaponry that has demonstratedsignificant operational relevance in modern warfare. 

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director of ZenTechnologies Limited, said "This acquisition is a decisive step towards strengthening Zen’s position in the rapidly evolving defencedrone sector. TISA’s expertise in loitering munitions provides us with immediate access to advanced technologies and platforms that align with the emerging operational requirements of the Armed Forces."

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 946.65 on February 19, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 on December 24, 2024.

Zen Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 1.16, indicating high volatility during the period. Zen Technologies shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. The company also has a training platform in Hyderabad, with an integration of its complete product range. Its Anti-Drone System (ZADS) system works on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of threat by jamming drone communication.   

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 23, 2025 10:37 AM IST
