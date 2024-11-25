scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Multibagger stock: Tips Music enters into partnership with TikTok, but here's the catch!

Feedback

Multibagger stock: Tips Music enters into partnership with TikTok, but here's the catch!

Tips Music shares jumped 3.69 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 880.35. The stock was last seen trading 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 859. At this price, the multibagger scrip has rallied 142.93 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 71.33 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 54.49. As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 71.33 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 54.49.

Music label Tips Music Ltd, formerly known as Tips Industries Ltd, on Monday announced a direct and strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok. "This partnership will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with Tips Music's rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform," the company stated in a release.

Related Articles

"The agreement between Tips Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences. The collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of Tips Music's library, featuring genres from Bollywood classics to regional language hits, strengthening the existing cultural connection and expression through music," it also said.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music, said, "We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music. The TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improvises the discovery of our music. I would like to thank TikTok and our CEO, Mr. Hari Nair for weaving this direct deal."

For the unversed, TikTok is currently banned in the country and Tips underscored that this partnership excludes China and India. Beijing-based ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok.

On the stock-specific front, Tips Music shares jumped 3.69 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 880.35. The stock was last seen trading 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 859. At this price, the multibagger scrip has rallied 142.93 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 12,000 shares were seen changing hands today on BSE. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 15,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 1.05 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,941.11 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.19. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 71.33 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 54.49. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 11.90 with a return on equity (RoE) of 76.40. Promoters held a 64.15 per cent stake in the music firm as on September 2024.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 25, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tips Industries Ltd
Tips Industries Ltd