Multibagger stocks: FPIs up stakes in 5 shares in 2025; do you own any?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have quietly reshuffled their portfolios in 2025. While the broader market has seen persistent FII outflows this year, select multibagger stocks have drawn fresh overseas interest.

Between March and June, FPIs boosted holdings in five companies that delivered exceptional 12-month returns, spanning sectors from automotive platforms and defence electronics to fertilisers.

CarTrade Tech Ltd: FIIs raised their holding to 67.30 per cent in June 2025 from 60.96 per cent in March 2025. The stock surged 145 per cent in a year, now holds a market capitalisation of Rs 11,539 crore. CarTrade Tech operates an automotive digital ecosystem connecting customers, OEMs dealers, banks, insurers and other stakeholders.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd: Foreign investors pushed holdings to 9.71 per cent in June from 7.39 per cent in March. The stock returned 118 per cent in a year, market capitalisation stood at Rs 10,133 crore. Shaily makes customised components from plastic and other materials.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd: One of the steeper FII moves, holdings climbed to 7.16 per cent in June from just 0.93 per cent in March. The stock rose 219 per cent in a year, with a market capitalisation of Rs 10,974 crore. Apollo Micro Systems supplies electronics and electro-mechanical systems — including design and R&D for missile, underwater missile, avionics, ship-borne and submarine systems.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd: FIIs lifted stakes to 13.97 per cent in June from 7.18 per cent in March. The stock climbed 117 per cent in a year, with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,935 crore. Paradeep Phosphates manufactures urea, DAP, NPK fertilizers and gypsum-based products and also trades fertilizers and related materials from its plants in Paradeep and Zuari Nagar.

Force Motors Ltd: FII holding rose to 9.77 per cent in June from 8.35 per cent in March. The stock gained 118 per cent in a year, with a market capitalisation of Rs 21,791 crore. Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light and small commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and high-technology automotive aggregates.

