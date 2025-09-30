188% return in 22 days! 5 stocks that gave investors solid returns in September

Five listed companies with market capitalisations above Rs 1,000 crore delivered strong gains over 22 trading sessions in September, even as broader domestic market indices struggled with volatility.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd advanced 82 per cent, climbing from Rs 153.95 to Rs 280.95, giving it a market cap of Rs 3,331 crore. The company operates as a broker on the NSE and BSE, is a depository participant and offers related securities services.

IZMO Ltd gained 81 per cent, moving from Rs 672.90 to Rs 1,219.70 during the month. The firm, valued at Rs 1,816 crore, provides interactive marketing solutions and automotive e-retailing platforms.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 65 per cent, from Rs 2,207.40 to Rs 3,648.05 in September. The technology solutions firm, with a market cap of Rs 20,667 crore, is focused on servers, workstations, cloud, HPC, AI and big-data stacks.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd led the pack with a surge from Rs 736.55 to Rs 2,124.35, marking a rise of 188 per cent. The company, with a market cap of Rs 5,945 crore, is engaged in packaged food products, edible oils, rice, sugar, bio-fertilisers, spices and personal care items.

TVS Electronics Ltd gained 57 per cent, moving from Rs 398.25 to Rs 628, taking its market cap to Rs 1,171 crore. The company manufactures point-of-sale devices, printers, keyboards and provides OEM service support.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Sensex declined 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 80,267.62, extending its losing streak to eight sessions with a total fall of nearly 2,746 points. The Nifty50 slipped 23.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 24,611.10.