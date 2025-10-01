Stock Market: Sensex up 142 pts, Nifty above 24,650; Sun Pharma, Trent lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, halting their slide towards a potential nine-day losing streak, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision later in the day amid mixed global cues.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was up 105.82 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 80,373.44, after rising nearly 142 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 16.20 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,627.30, after touching a day’s high of 24,661.85.

Among Sensex stocks, Sun Pharma led gainers, rising 2.04 per cent to Rs 1,627.50. Trent shares climbed 1.25 per cent. Other gainers included M&M (up 0.97 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 0.72 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.71 per cent).

Wall Street stocks closed higher overnight as all three major US benchmarks ended in the green. The S&P 500 rose 0.41 per cent to 6,688.46, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.30 per cent to 22,660.01, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.18 per cent to close at 46,397.89.

Asian equities traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.16 per cent to 44,411.26, while South Korea’s KOSPI inched up 0.64 per cent to 3,446.54. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 per cent to 26,855.56.

On Tuesday, the Sensex slipped 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 80,267.62, while Nifty fell 23.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 24,611.10.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the market’s focus today will be on the monetary policy—particularly its tone, messaging, and the RBI Governor’s remarks.

Vijayakumar said banking stocks would be the focus of attention since a rate cut at this juncture will impact their NIMs and will impact the stock prices. “A pause by the MPC - the most likely scenario- will impart resilience to the banking stocks,” he said.

“The weakness and drift in the market continue led by the sustained selling by FIIs. The near-term may turn out to be frustrating for investors. Experience tells us that such frustrating times are ideal for long-term investment. Systematic investment in high quality largecaps should be the strategy now and patience will be the key to long-term wealth creation," Vijayakumar added.