Awfis, Blue Jet Healthcare, Surya Roshni, TVS Supply shares rallied up to 19%; here's why

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd saw their shares rallying 5-19 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the four companies came out with better-than-expected March quarter results. Awfis Space led the rise with 19 per cent jump, followed by Surya Roshini, Blue Jet and TVS Supply that gained 5-7 per cent

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Shares of Awfis Space climbed 19.05 per cent to hit a high of Rs 428.35 after the company's March quarter profit soared 107 per cent YoY to Rs 23 crore. Its operating revenue came in at Rs 410 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, supported by 27 per cent YoY growth in Coworking and allied services. Awfis Space said its operating Ebitda grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 152 crore, with operating margin expanding 290 basis points (bps) to 37 per cent, reflecting improved scale efficiencies, a higher share of mature centres, and operating leverage.

"As we enter FY27, the business is in its strongest position yet. The foundation is deep – healthy occupancy, expanding margins, industry-leading returns on capital, and a quality pipeline already committed. We enter FY27 with clarity of strategy, depth of execution, and full confidence in what lies ahead," Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, Amit Ramani said.

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Surya Roshini gained 7.17 per cent to Rs 233, as Q4 profit jumped 23 per cent sequentially to Rs 98 crore despite continued pricing pressure across segments. "Looking into FY27, we are approaching the year with clear targets and significant operational confidence. In fans and appliances, we have set newly commissioned testing and manufacturing facility at our Kashipur unit which reduces import dependency, shortens response times to market demand, and structurally improves our cost position. On the product side, we are developing BLDC-based fan solutions and advancing our premiumisation agenda across select appliance categories," The company said.

Surya Roshini said distribution expansion is underway with a target of reaching 3 lakh billing points by March 2028 and 4 lakh by March 2030, leveraging our existing channel infrastructure where possible.

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"Higher-margin adjacencies including solar wires and cables a category with powerful government-backed tailwinds from both utility-scale and rooftop solar deployment and motor-winding wire are under active evaluation and will broaden our product basket and margin profile as they are introduced," Surya Roshni said.

Blue Jet Healthcare shares advanced 6.73 per cent to Rs 515. This stock gained, as Blue Jet’s Q4 Ebitda was 20 per cent ahead of analyst estimates, despite negligible pharma intermediate (PI) sales during the quarter.

"The beat was driven by a sharp uptick in contrast media intermediate (CMI) sales and, consequently, a higher gross margin. The management’s commentary on topline growth was upbeat – double-digit growth in CMI sales in FY27 (indicating higher sales in FY27 vs its FY23 peak) and PI sales to exceed FY25 levels in FY27," Emkay Global said.

The brokerage, however, sees limited scope for a positive surprise going forward. Emkay raised its target on the stock by 12.5 per cent to Rs 450 from Rs 400 earlier.

MOFSL suggested a target of Rs 580 on the stock, expecting a recovery in pharma intermediates in FY27, led by the end of destocking. The domestic brokerage believes that growth is likely to be supported by strong momentum in contrast media through new launches, NCE molecule commercialisation, backward integration, and capacity expansion.

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TVS Supply shares jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 126.95. TVS Supply reported a net profit of Rs 18.4 crore for the March quarter compared with a loss of Rs 3.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 21.3 per cent while adjusted Ebitda grew 37.5 per cent, the company said.

"As part of the transition plan announced in January 2026, the board, at its meeting held today, took note of the resignation of Ravi Viswanathan, who will step down from the role of Managing Director with effect from June 30, 2026. The Board also approved the appointment of Vikas Chadha, currently Global CEO, as Managing Director, with effect from 1st July, 2026," TVS Supply said.