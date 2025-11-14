Business Today
NBCC shares in focus today on fresh order win; key details

On Thursday, shares of NBCC closed 2.72 per cent lower at Rs 108.95 apiece on the BSE, compared to the previous close of Rs 112. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 29,416 crore.

Ritik Raj
  • Updated Nov 14, 2025 8:54 AM IST
NBCC shares in focus today on fresh order win; key detailsNBCC (India) operates as a key player in the construction and infrastructure space, offering project management and consultancy services across a wide range of civil construction projects.

Shares of NBCC are in focus on Friday after the state-owned construction major announced a sizeable new order win. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, November 13, the Navratna CPSE said it has secured a contract worth around Rs 340.17 crore.

According to the exchange filing, the work order has been awarded by the Central University of Kashmir for the Construction of Central University of Kashmir (Phase-I works) at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, Kashmir.

Advertisement

NBCC (India) Ltd confirmed that the contract is a domestic order and added that the project is part of the company’s ordinary course of business. The development adds further momentum to the firm’s growing order book.

NBCC (India) operates as a key player in the construction and infrastructure space, offering project management and consultancy services across a wide range of civil construction projects. Its portfolio includes residential and commercial complexes, redevelopment of old government colonies, and urban infrastructure such as roads, water supply networks and stormwater systems. The company is also active in the broader infrastructure segment, executing technically intensive projects like high-rise chimneys, cooling towers and coal-handling plants.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 8:54 AM IST
