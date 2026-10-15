NBFC with Rs 23,000 crore market cap in focus today after board approves raising fresh funds

The company may raise the funds through one or more routes, including a rights issue, preferential issue, public issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), at its meeting held today, i.e., October 14, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: Raising of funds up to Rs. 4,000 crore (Rupees Four Thousand Crore) by way of equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / warrants and/or any other securities or instruments, through one or more permissible modes, including a rights issue, preferential issue on a private placement basis, public issue, qualified institutions placement, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company, as may be required," said Capri Global.

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In August end, the firm said it expects total assets under management (AUM) to more than double from the current Rs 40,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore within the next three to three-and-a-half years. Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said the growth will be led by an expanding gold loan business and steady demand in the company's other retail segments.