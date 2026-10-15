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NBFC with Rs 23,000 crore market cap in focus today after board approves raising fresh funds

NBFC with Rs 23,000 crore market cap in focus today after board approves raising fresh funds

The company may raise the funds through one or more routes, including a rights issue, preferential issue, public issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:48 AM IST
NBFC with Rs 23,000 crore market cap in focus today after board approves raising fresh funds In August end, the firm said it expects total assets under management (AUM) to more than double from the current Rs 40,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore within the next three to three-and-a-half years.

Shares of Capri Global Capital Ltd are in focus today after the NBFC focused on retail lending said its board has approved raising of Rs 4,000 crore.

Capri Global Capital shares ended on flat note at Rs 247.75. Market cap of the NBFC stood at Rs 23,837 crore.

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The company may raise the funds through one or more routes, including a rights issue, preferential issue, public issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), at its meeting held today, i.e., October 14, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: Raising of funds up to Rs. 4,000 crore (Rupees Four Thousand Crore) by way of equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / warrants and/or any other securities or instruments, through one or more permissible modes, including a rights issue, preferential issue on a private placement basis, public issue, qualified institutions placement, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company, as may be required," said Capri Global.

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In August end, the firm said it expects total assets under management (AUM) to more than double from the current Rs 40,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore within the next three to three-and-a-half years. Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said the growth will be led by an expanding gold loan business and steady demand in the company's other retail segments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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