Hyundai inaugurates AI-enabled Pune plant backed by ₹11,000 crore investment

Built as an advanced, AI-enabled Industry 4.0 facility, the Pune plant was launched with an initial annual production capacity of 170,000 units, which is slated to scale up to 320,000 units by 2030. The factory features flexible production systems engineered to accommodate multiple models, including internal combustion engine and upcoming hybrid vehicles.

The Pune plant will manufacture the all-new Hyundai VENUE exclusively for global markets, with exports planned to expand to more than 35 countries. This will further reinforce India’s role as an important global export hub for Hyundai Motor Group.

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Hyundai Motor India Limited has inaugurated its new Pune plant, with an initial annual production capacity of 170,000 vehicles. Marking its 30th anniversary in India, Hyundai is strengthening its manufacturing and export capabilities to support future growth. — Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) October 15, 2026

Along with the inauguration, HMIL also celebrated the achievement of cumulative exports of 4 million passenger vehicles from India since 1999. HMIL is cumulatively the largest exporter of passenger vehicles and the first automobile manufacturer to achieve the milestone of 4 million exports from India.

“The inauguration of our Pune plant marks the beginning of HMIL’s next chapter of growth in India. We will invest ₹11,000 crore in phases at this facility. Beyond expanding manufacturing capacity, the facility will drive industrial development, innovation and employment generation in the region,” said Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

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India's importance in Hyundai Motor Group’s growth plan

India represents one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets and a critical platform for the Group's mid-to-long-term strategy.

To reflect its commitment and further contribution to the nation's automotive sector growth, the Group on October 13, 2026, announced a comprehensive investment strategy for India, committing $15.5 billion from 2026 through 2032.

The seven-year investment spans manufacturing expansion, research and development (R&D) infrastructure development, local supplier cultivation for parts localization, and future technology innovation — fostering a comprehensive automotive industry ecosystem in India.

The Group has also established component and service operations through its affiliates including Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Transys, Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Wia, and Hyundai Glovis, further expanding its domestic footprint.

The Pune plant inauguration was attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Republic of Korea Ambassador to India Seong-ho Lee.