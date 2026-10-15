GIFT Nifty flat; RIL, Dr Reddys, IDBI Bank, Tata Tech, ICICI Lombard GIC among top stocks in focus

Corporate actions today: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Samor Reality shall trade ex-date for split. Shares of Shivam Autotech and Shraddha Prime Projects shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL, will launch its Rs 30,188-crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription between October 21 and October 23. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares. The one-day anchor book will open on October 19.

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IDBI Bank: Fairfax Financial Holdings-backed Canada Inc has been approved as the strategic buyer of IDBI Bank, with the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) set to divest a combined 60.72 per cent stake for Rs 52,878 crore. The government will divest a 30.48 per cent stake in the bank, while LIC will sell 30.24 per cent stake. Canada Inc will acquire the shares at Rs 81 apiece.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The private insurance player reported a 15.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit Rs 946.40 crore, with a 17.7 per cent YoY jump in the net premium income at Rs 6,652 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its gross direct premium rose to 13.9 per cent, while it announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA has completed a pre-approval inspection at the company's FTO-9 manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and issued a Form 483 containing three observations. The inspection was conducted on October 8 and 9, 2026.

HDB Financial Services: The NBFC reported a 34.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 780 crore, while revenue increased 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,005 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share and AUM grew 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1.24 lakh crore for the quarter.

Tata Technologies: The IT solutions reported a 4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 171.4 crore, while revenue increased 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,323 crore for the July-September 2026 period. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 273.3 crore, up 31.5 per cent YoY, while margins improved 16.1 per cent YoY to 16.1 per cent.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The water-treatment player's subsidiary, Suyog Urja, has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Arie Energy LLP for a project worth Rs 228 crore. The project involves EPC turnkey works for the development of the 100 MW Ajani Wind Power Project in Latur, Maharashtra.

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Om Power Transmission: The EPC solutions company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company for a turnkey contract worth Rs 101.56 crore The contract involves converting the existing electrical line network into an underground cable network, along with associated works, in Ambaji.

