Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BHEL, Vedanta, IDBI Bank: Target stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

BHEL, Vedanta, IDBI Bank: Target stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

IDBI90.39(8.98%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that BHEL has demonstrated resilience by finding strong support near its 20-day SMA, indicating that recent short-term weakness was effectively absorbed.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:43 AM IST
BHEL, Vedanta, IDBI Bank: Target stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossIDBI Bank has broken convincingly above its 200 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices saw profit booking on Wednesday ahead of key US inflation data. Sentiments remained muted amid weak cues led by elevated crude oil prices, weakness in the rupee and rising bond yields. The BSE Sensex tanked 251.89 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 72,781.89, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 99.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 22,622.70 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Vedanta, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vaishnavi Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Equities Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks for Thursday's trading session:

IDBI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 98 | Stop Loss: Rs 83
IDBI Bank Ltd has broken convincingly above its 200 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 98. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 88 to Rs 87 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 83 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.

Advertisement


Vedanta | Sell | Target Price: Rs 233 | Stop Loss: Rs 260
Vedanta Ltd has demonstrated a bearish sentiment as it gave breakdown from its rising trendline on the weekly chart. It is currently trading below all its bearish crossover 20 & 200 SMA’s accompanied by persistently lower daily RSI relative to its reference line. Formation of lower highs lows on the daily chart signals a continuation of weakness, emphasizing a bearish outlook. Recoveries should be utilized for selling opportunities.


Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 485 | Stop Loss: Rs 440
BHEL has demonstrated resilience by finding strong support near its 20-day SMA, indicating that recent short-term weakness was effectively absorbed at lower levels. Technically, BHEL is now trading above a cluster of its key moving averages, reflecting an improvement in the overall trend structure. However, given that the stock has already appreciated nearly 5 per cent from recent levels, traders are advised to avoid chasing the rally and instead wait for a meaningful pullback to obtain a favourable risk-reward entry. Buy BHEL in the Rs 454-456 range on dips with a stop loss at Rs 440 and a target price of Rs 485. This setup offers an attractive upside potential while maintaining prudent risk management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more