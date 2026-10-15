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Data Patterns, KVB, Syrma SGS among 6 stocks available for F&O trading from Oct 28

Data Patterns, KVB, Syrma SGS among 6 stocks available for F&O trading from Oct 28

Coromandel International Ltd,  City Union Bank Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Ltd are three other additions to the F&O segment, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:45 AM IST
Data Patterns, KVB, Syrma SGS among 6 stocks available for F&O trading from Oct 28F&O stocks: The market lot and scheme of strikes of the six securities will be informed to members on October 27, 2026 through a separate circular.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd and Syrma SGS Technology are among six new additions to futures and options (F&O) trading with effect from October 28, NSE said in a circular. At present, there are 213 individual stocks available for trading in the NSE's F&O segment.

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Coromandel International Ltd,  City Union Bank Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Ltd are three other additions to the F&O segment, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2026, NSE said.

India's largest stock exchange said the market lot and scheme of strikes of the six securities will be informed to members on October 27, 2026 through a separate circular. The details of applicable quantity freeze will be available in the contract file which shall be applicable for trading on October 28, 2026.

As per NSE, new stocks being introduced in the F&O segment are based on the eligibility criteria which take into consideration average daily market capitalisation, average daily traded value, the market wide position limit in the security, the quarter sigma values, the average daily deliverable value and as approved by SEBI.

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The average daily market capitalisation and the average daily traded value are computed on the 16th of each month, on a rolling basis, to arrive at the list of top 500 securities.

Similarly, the quarter sigma order size, considering the order book snapshots of securities in the previous six months and average daily deliverable value of a stock, on a rolling basis in the previous six months, are calculated on the 16th of each month.

Further, the market wide position limit (number of shares) are valued taking the closing prices of stocks in the underlying cash market on the date of expiry of contract for the previous month, as per NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:38 AM IST
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