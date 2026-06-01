Netweb Tech shares: Can this multibagger stock extend gains after 138% rally in one year?

Netweb Technologies India Ltd shares have been in a strong uptrend lately and, going by the technical charts, the rally may have further room to run. Responding to a BTTV query from YouTube viewer Anuj Singh, who holds 100 shares purchased at an average price of Rs 1,722, Nilesh Jain, Head Vice President, Technical and Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking, said he remained optimistic on the stock from a one-year perspective.

Advertisement

Jain said the stock could move towards Rs 5,000 in the near term and believed a target range of Rs 5,300-5,500 was achievable over a one-year horizon. He advised Singh to protect his gains by maintaining a trailing stop loss at Rs 4,500 per share.

Netweb Technologies India Limited is a high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. It offers supercomputing systems; private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure; AI systems and enterprise workstations; high performance storage and data centre servers.

Recently Crisil Ratings upgraded rating on the long-term bank loan facilities of Netweb Technologies India. Netweb Technologies' order book stood at Rs 2,098 crore, excluding L1 orders of Rs 328 crore, as of March 2026, providing revenue visibility over the medium term, CIRISL said.

Advertisement

Crisil said regular addition of new customers and diversification in product and service offerings such as graphics processing unit (GPU)-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure have led to 70 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the three fiscals through 2026. Netweb's ability to maintain its operating profitability, amidst sustained business growth, will remain a key monitorable, it said.

"Stay put on your long positions to ride the expected rally," Jain told BTTV on Monday.

Data showed Netweb Technologies shares are up roughly 230 per cent from February 2025 levels. The multibagger stock is up 138 per cent in the past on year.

Here's the full video:

Today Television (BTTV) to get answers to stock specific queries:-

Advertisement

Daily Calls contact details

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-YouTube: You can use the YT comment section to send us your stock queries.