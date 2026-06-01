Vedanta share price: Shares of Vedanta Ltd slipped near 4% today after investors booked profit in the metal stock. In the last month, Vedanta stock rallied 30% after the demerger's record date was set at May 1 this year. Vedanta shares traded in the green in May 2026 amid volatility and selloffs in silver rates across the globe. Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc is a leading player in silver production industry.

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In the same period, Sensex fell nearly 3%.

The 4% correction in the metal stock comes a month after demerger scheme of Vedanta became effective on May 1.

In the current session, Vedanta stock fell nearly 4% to Rs 339.60. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. A total of 11.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.58 crore.

Technicals suggest bearish momentum in the short term as the stock trades below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Vedanta stock is trading near the oversold zone as the stock's RSI lies at 35.

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The rally in the stock was also triggered by a credit rating upgrade from ICRA late last month.

The credit rating agency upgraded Vedanta's long-term credit rating to ICRA AA+ with a stable outlook, citing a material improvement in the company's credit profile during FY26 and expectations of further strengthening in FY27. The upgrade comes as the mining major progresses with its demerger plan, under which it has been split into four separate entities whose listings are still awaited.