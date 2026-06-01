Why PTC Industries shares surged nearly 20% today

Shares of PTC Industries Ltd soared in Monday's trade after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The stock jumped 19.52 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 19,189.95.

For the January-March 2026 quarter, PTC Industries posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.91 crore, up 143 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 24.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 85 per cent YoY to Rs 225.47 crore compared with Rs 121.91 crore a year ago.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 164.9 crore, against Rs 102 crore in the year-ago period.

Adding to the positive sentiment, global brokerage Goldman Sachs has reportedly maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and retained a target price of Rs 25,770.

Technical outlook

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said PTC Industries has witnessed a strong breakout above the recent consolidation zone of Rs 16,200-16,500, supported by a large bullish candle and significant volume expansion.

"Fresh entry can be considered on dips near Rs 18,000-18,100 for targets of Rs 19,500 and Rs 21,000 with stop loss at Rs 17,250. Existing holders should trail stop loss near Rs 17,500 and continue holding as long as the stock sustains above this level," he stated.

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support for the stock is placed at Rs 17,500, while resistance is seen at Rs 19,200.

"A decisive move above Rs 19,200 may trigger a further upside towards Rs 19,500. The expected trading range in the short term is between Rs 17,500 and Rs 19,500," he added.

PTC Industries manufactures engineering components used in critical and super-critical applications. According to the company's website, more than 75 per cent of its products are exported to customers across various countries, including Rolls Royce, Siemens, GE, Alstom, Metso and Emerson.