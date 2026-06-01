CMR Green Technologies IPO opens this week: 75% GMP rise suggests strong investor interest

Despite the rising volatility in the secondary markets, listing-bound CMG Green Technologies has been witnessing a strong demand in the grey market, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) kicking off for subscription later this week. Its grey market premium (GMP) has been rising sharply, since the announcement of its price band last week.

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CMR Green Technologies is set to launch its primary offer on Wednesday, June 03, 2026, which shall close for bidding on Friday, June 05. The company shall be offering its shares in range of Rs 182-192 apeice, with a investors applying for a minimum of 78 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

Ahead of its IPO, shares of CMR Green Technologies are commanding a grey market premium of Rs 42 per share, suggesting a 22 per cent listing pop for the investors from its issue price. However, its GMP stood at Rs 18 per share last week. It means that the premium in the unofficial market has soared 75 per cent since the announcement of its price band.

CMR Green Technologies' IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,28,58,323 equity shares amounting to Rs 631 crore by the promoters and existing shareholders of the company. It will not receive any proceeds from the company. Anchor book for the issue shall be announced on Tuesday, June 02.

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Faridabad-based CMR Green Technologies was incorporated in 2006 and it is a non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys. It manufacture recycled aluminium alloys (in ingot and liquid form), zinc alloy ingots and segregated furnace ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, amongst others.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar of IPO of CMR Green Technologies. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on June 10, Wednesday.