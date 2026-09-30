NTPC Green Energy, Juniper Green Energy announce capacity additions; stocks in focus

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd and Juniper Green Energy Ltd are in focus on Wednesday morning after the companies announced key capacity additions across their renewable energy portfolios. Juniper Green Energy said its subsidiary has commissioned additional battery energy storage capacity, while NTPC Green Energy announced the commissioning of additional solar capacity in Rajasthan.
Juniper Green Energy Ltd said its subsidiary, Juniper Green Cosmic Private Ltd, commissioned 100.64 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity under the Bikaner Phase II project in Rajasthan on September 29. Following the commissioning, the subsidiary's aggregate commissioned BESS capacity has increased from 100.64 MWh to 201.28 MWh.