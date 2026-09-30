NTPC Green Energy, Juniper Green Energy announce capacity additions; stocks in focus

With the latest addition, the aggregate operational capacity of Juniper Green Energy and its subsidiaries stands at approximately 2,725 MWp, along with around 600 MWh of BESS capacity, according to the company's filing.

Meanwhile, NTPC Green Energy Ltd said the second and third parts of a solar project, with capacities of 73.06 MW and 80.88 MW, respectively, have achieved commercial operation. The project, with a combined capacity of 153.94 MW, is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and is being developed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy.

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Following the commissioning of the additional capacity, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group has increased from 11,058.57 MW to 11,212.51 MW, the company said.

Juniper Green Energy shares closed at Rs 270.25 on Tuesday and have gained 4.06% in 2026. NTPC Green Energy shares closed at Rs 89.91 on Tuesday and have declined 5.57% this year.

The two announcements come as renewable energy companies continue to expand generation capacity alongside battery storage infrastructure. Juniper Green Energy's latest commissioning expands its storage footprint, while NTPC Green Energy's addition increases its operational solar capacity.