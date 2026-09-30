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NTPC Green Energy, Juniper Green Energy announce capacity additions; stocks in focus

NTPC Green Energy, Juniper Green Energy announce capacity additions; stocks in focus

JNPR274.25(0.72%)

NTPC Green Energy Ltd said the second and third parts of a solar project, with capacities of 73.06 MW and 80.88 MW, respectively, have achieved commercial operation.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 10:14 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy, Juniper Green Energy announce capacity additions; stocks in focusJuniper Green Energy shares closed at Rs 270.25 on Tuesday and have gained 4.06% in 2026.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd and Juniper Green Energy Ltd are in focus on Wednesday morning after the companies announced key capacity additions across their renewable energy portfolios. Juniper Green Energy said its subsidiary has commissioned additional battery energy storage capacity, while NTPC Green Energy announced the commissioning of additional solar capacity in Rajasthan.

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Juniper Green Energy Ltd said its subsidiary, Juniper Green Cosmic Private Ltd, commissioned 100.64 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity under the Bikaner Phase II project in Rajasthan on September 29. Following the commissioning, the subsidiary's aggregate commissioned BESS capacity has increased from 100.64 MWh to 201.28 MWh.

With the latest addition, the aggregate operational capacity of Juniper Green Energy and its subsidiaries stands at approximately 2,725 MWp, along with around 600 MWh of BESS capacity, according to the company's filing.

Meanwhile, NTPC Green Energy Ltd said the second and third parts of a solar project, with capacities of 73.06 MW and 80.88 MW, respectively, have achieved commercial operation. The project, with a combined capacity of 153.94 MW, is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and is being developed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy.

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Following the commissioning of the additional capacity, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group has increased from 11,058.57 MW to 11,212.51 MW, the company said.

Juniper Green Energy shares closed at Rs 270.25 on Tuesday and have gained 4.06% in 2026. NTPC Green Energy shares closed at Rs 89.91 on Tuesday and have declined 5.57% this year.

The two announcements come as renewable energy companies continue to expand generation capacity alongside battery storage infrastructure. Juniper Green Energy's latest commissioning expands its storage footprint, while NTPC Green Energy's addition increases its operational solar capacity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:38 AM IST
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