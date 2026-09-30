Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, outwits China

In a commanding display, the Indian women's compound archery team outclassed China 238-234 to retain the Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score on Wednesday, giving India its seventh gold medal of the ongoing edition and its first in archery in Nagoya, PTI reported.
The Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to finish on top of the podium. In the process, the Indians equalled the world record of 238 held by South Korea, which had achieved the total at the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.