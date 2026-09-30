Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, outwits China

China's team of Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei took the silver medal, while South Korea's Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win bronze.

India set the tone early in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after a series of perfect 10s. The defending champions continued to stay in control in the second end, which they also won 60-58 to extend their lead.

The Indian trio then consolidated their position further and led 178-176 heading into the final end. China came under pressure and shot two 9s, while India produced another perfect round with six 10s to defend the title and draw level with the world record.

India had entered the final after edging past South Korea 234-233 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. The Indian women's compound team had also won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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The result gave India its seventh gold medal of the ongoing edition. At the last Asian Games, India had won five gold medals in archery, and the women's compound team has now retained its title with a 238-234 win over China.