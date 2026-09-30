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Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, outwits China

Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, outwits China

The Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to finish on top of the podium.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:25 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, outwits ChinaIndia's Jyothi Surekha Vennam
SUMMARY
  • Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep led confidently
  • India opened with a 60-58 end after a string of perfect 10s
  • The defending champions repeated a 60-58 second end to extend control

In a commanding display, the Indian women's compound archery team outclassed China 238-234 to retain the Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score on Wednesday, giving India its seventh gold medal of the ongoing edition and its first in archery in Nagoya, PTI reported.

The Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to finish on top of the podium. In the process, the Indians equalled the world record of 238 held by South Korea, which had achieved the total at the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

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China's team of Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei took the silver medal, while South Korea's Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win bronze.

India set the tone early in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after a series of perfect 10s. The defending champions continued to stay in control in the second end, which they also won 60-58 to extend their lead.

The Indian trio then consolidated their position further and led 178-176 heading into the final end. China came under pressure and shot two 9s, while India produced another perfect round with six 10s to defend the title and draw level with the world record.

India had entered the final after edging past South Korea 234-233 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. The Indian women's compound team had also won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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The result gave India its seventh gold medal of the ongoing edition. At the last Asian Games, India had won five gold medals in archery, and the women's compound team has now retained its title with a 238-234 win over China.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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