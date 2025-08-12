Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Nykaa Q1 FY26 profit jumps 79% YoY; revenue climbs 23%

Nykaa Q1 FY26 profit jumps 79% YoY; revenue climbs 23%

Nykaa: Revenue from operations grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,155 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46 per cent to Rs 141 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025 5:17 PM IST
Nykaa Q1 FY26 profit jumps 79% YoY; revenue climbs 23%Nykaa's shares rose 0.66 per cent to close at Rs 204.95 on BSE.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of online fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Tuesday reported a robust set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), with net profit surging 79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,155 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46 per cent to Rs 141 crore. EBITDA margins expanded to 6.5 per cent from 5.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Our performance underscores Nykaa's ability to consistently balance growth and profitability across both our beauty and fashion businesses," said Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa. "Our GMV for the quarter grew 26 per cent YoY to Rs 4,182 crore, supported by accelerated premiumisation and deeper market penetration. Since our IPO, we have consistently delivered mid-20s growth at a consolidated level."

The beauty vertical remained the key growth driver in Q1 FY26, with gross merchandise value (GMV) climbing 26 per cent YoY to Rs 3,208 crore. The growth was broad-based, spanning e-commerce, retail stores, eB2B distribution and the House of Nykaa portfolio.

Nykaa's offline retail presence also strengthened, with its beauty store count reaching 250 across 82 cities as of July 2025, reinforcing its premiumisation strategy.

Advertisement

Separately, the company's board approved the acquisition of the remaining 40 per cent stake in Nudge Wellness Pvt Ltd from Onesto Labs Pvt Ltd, as per the terms outlined in a shareholders' agreement dated April 22, 2022.

The announcements were made after market hours. Earlier in the day, Nykaa's shares rose 0.66 per cent to close at Rs 204.95 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today