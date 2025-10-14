Nykaa, Swiggy among LKP's top 6 Diwali Muhurat picks with up to 30% upside

LKP Securities has released its top Diwali Muhurat trading picks, highlighting six stocks across diverse sectors with potential upside ranging from 19 per cent to 30 per cent.

The brokerage's list includes FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Swiggy, Divi's Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and SBI Cards and Payment Services.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) tops the list with the highest upside potential of 30 per cent. LKP recommends a 'Buy' on Nykaa at Rs 262, with a target price of Rs 340 and a stop loss at Rs 222.

Swiggy follows with an expected upside of 24 per cent. LKP has suggested a 'Buy' on the stock at Rs 434, setting a target price of Rs 540 and a stop loss at Rs 390.

Divi's Laboratories is the next pick, offering a 25 per cent potential upside. The brokerage recommends buying the stock at Rs 6,550, targeting Rs 8,200 with a stop loss of Rs 5,700.

Bajaj Finance is expected to deliver a 22 per cent upside. LKP has given a 'Buy' call at Rs 1,030, with a target price of Rs 1,260 and a stop loss at Rs 937.

State Bank of India (SBI) and SBI Cards and Payment Services round off the list with 19 per cent upside potential each. For SBI, LKP recommends buying at Rs 880, targeting Rs 1,050 with a stop loss of Rs 775. For SBI Cards, the suggested entry price is Rs 921, with a target of Rs 1,100 and a stop loss at Rs 818.