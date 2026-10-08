Ola Electric shares fall 4% post Rs 1,000-crore rights issue proposal; check details

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares fell 4% on Thursday after the electric two-wheeler maker proposed a rights issue of up to 37,02,72,665 partly paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 27 per share, aggregating up to Rs 999.74 crore. The issue will be offered to eligible shareholders in the ratio of two rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date of October 13, 2026.
The company said investors will have to pay Rs 16.20 per rights equity share, or 60% of the issue price, at the time of application. The remaining Rs 10.80 per share, or 40%, will be payable through the first and final call, which is expected to be completed on or before October 31, 2027.