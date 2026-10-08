OpenAI rolls out GPT-6 to all ChatGPT users with ‘Intelligent UI’ that builds interactive elements inside chats

What is Intelligent UI?

OpenAI says GPT‑6 in ChatGPT will start to include Intelligent UI for everyone. In a company blog post, the company said, “The GPT‑6 model is built for more than 1.2 billion people who use ChatGPT each week.”

“GPT‑6 in ChatGPT introduces Intelligent UI, a new capability that allows ChatGPT to answer quickly with fully interactive user interfaces that make everyday answers more visual, make learning complex topics easier, and that can quickly create a tool to solve a task right in the moment,” it added.

The GPT-6 is trained to generate responses from text, visuals, and interactive elements, and to choose the mix based on the question. Responses will now include graphics, tappable buttons, forms, charts, and other interactive experiences for easy understanding of complex topics.

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OpenAI also provided certain examples, such as a travel itinerary that could now include a map and recommended stops, while a recipe could pair each step with its cooking time. For more complex topics, users could interact with diagrams or change inputs to understand how different outcomes are produced.

Furthermore, users can also ask ChatGPT to build a calculator, such as a savings-growth tool, a dinner bill splitter, or a game playable in the chat.

GPT-6 model performance and upgrades

OpenAI says that GPT-6 excels in speed, and it is capable of reasoning and responding at the same time, gradually building the answer. Furthermore, the model has been trained to understand that users don't want to stare at a loading screen while it solves a difficult problem.

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As per blog post, GPT-6 Instant starts answering 44% sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant. On high-value everyday agentic tasks, GPT-6 Extra High begins answering in the same amount of time as GPT-5.6 Medium while scoring better overall than GPT-5.6 Extra High.

Lastly, GPT-6 makes better decisions and more reliably finds supporting information. It also addresses the key aspect of difficult questions better than GPT-5.6, the company said.

GPT-6 with Intelligent UI availability

GPT-6 with Intelligent UI starts rolling out globally to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in the Chat tab. For Free and Go tier users, it will start to roll out today. Paid tiers run on GPT-6 Sol, while Free and Go users get GPT-6 Luna. OpenAI says both are tuned for everyday conversation.